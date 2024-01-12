Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services at Alden Estates of Shorewood

In the realm of short-term rehabilitation, Alden Estates of Shorewood stands out for its excellence, offering a holistic approach to care that prioritizes quick and safe recovery for its patients. It has established itself as a leader in the field, providing innovative therapies and a range of specialized programs designed to meet the diverse needs of those on the path to recovery.

At the heart of Alden Estates of Shorewood’s approach is the understanding that recovery encompasses more than just physical healing; it’s about nurturing the whole person – body, mind, and spirit. This philosophy ensures that patients not only receive top-notch medical care, but also enjoy a comfortable and supportive environment during their stay.

The rehabilitation services at Alden Estates of Shorewood are diverse and tailored to address various medical needs. The Orthopedic Rehab program is specifically designed for individuals recovering from hip or knee surgery, focusing on facilitating a swift and safe recovery. Similarly, the Cardiac Rehab program is a comprehensive package that includes exercise, education, nutrition, and support, all aimed at healing and strengthening the heart.

For patients recovering from stroke or brain injury, the Neuro Rehab program at Alden Estates of Shorewood offers an outcome-driven approach. This program is meticulously crafted to help patients regain lost functions and abilities. The Short-Term Rehab service is dedicated to post-acute care, emphasizing the restoration of maximum functioning and independence.

What sets Alden Estates of Shorewood apart is its commitment to industry-recognized therapeutic treatments. These treatments are integral to the success of their rehabilitation programs, ensuring that each patient receives the best possible care tailored to their specific needs.

Alden Estates of Shorewood is more than just a rehabilitation facility; it’s a place where patients are treated with the utmost care and respect. Recovery is not just a goal, but a journey taken together with every patient.

Alden Estates of Shorewood

710 W. Black Road

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815-230-8700

aldenestatesofshorewood.com