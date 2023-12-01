Christmas Toy Drive, Concert, Winter Camps on Tap for December at JCA

It’s the holiday season, and Joliet Catholic Academy has a calendar chock-full of festivities.

Here are three ways students and families can join in on the fun:

1. Toy Drive

Each year, Joliet Catholic Academy prepares for the birth of Christ by giving back to those in need in the community. For December, JCA is partnering with the U. S. Marine Corps on its annual Toys For Tots campaign. If you want to help make the holidays bright for children in need, bring in new unwrapped toys or children’s books now through Friday, Dec. 8.

Donations can be placed in the Toys For Tots boxes in the main office lobby. The following items are recommended: basketballs, soccer balls, backpacks, board games, radio-controlled cars or trucks, skateboards, helmets, Lego sets, action figures, science kits, STEM toys, dolls, Barbies, tie-dye kits, jewelry kits, art supplies, and infant toys. To learn more about the Toys For Tots program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/ .

2. Christmas Concert

Joliet Catholic Academy’s annual Christmas Concert will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the JCA Student Activity Center Large Gym, 1200 N. Larkin Ave., in Joliet. The event will include performances of holiday classics and more from the Joliet Catholic Handbell groups and Band. Parents and family members of JCA students are welcome to attend. All guests must check in at the main office prior to the concert.

3. Winter Camps

Need a last-minute stocking stuffer or gift for the young athletes in your life? Joliet Catholic Academy is once again hosting baseball and softball camps over the holiday break. More information about the camps can be found at ht tps://www.jca-online.org/wintercamps/.

For more information, please contact:

