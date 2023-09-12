The Benefits of Stem Cell Banking: Securing the Future of Health

In recent years, stem cell banking has emerged as an innovative and groundbreaking way to store and use stem cells for future medical treatments. Stem cell banking, which utilizes cryogenically frozen stem cells, has been made possible thanks to the advancement of modern science.

By banking your stem cells, you can take advantage of their regenerative capabilities. Known as “health insurance for the future,” you can be prepared for any potential medical conditions or need for medical treatment that may arise down the line.

Stem cells derived from autologous (your own body’s) tissue are ideal for those looking to bank their cells. Research shows that telomeres, the protective end caps on DNA that shorten with age, are longer on your own adipose (fatty) tissue than bone marrow. This makes your fatty tissue an ideal and less painful source for preserving stem cells.

Exosomes, derived from placental or umbilical cord tissue, are often recommended for older adults or those with other medical issues. However, banking your stem cells would be the best option if you have a younger and healthier body.

Parents can also choose to bank tissue of their newborns, to culture expand the mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) stored in the tissue. This banking is different than cord blood because doing so can provide up to 500 million live MSCs available to their children in the future, ensuring they have access to regenerative treatments and therapies as needed or desired.

The potential benefits of stem cell banking are endless. You might use your banked cells for back or arthritis pain in joints, injuries such as a torn ligament or inflamed tendon, accelerated healing of more severe fractures, or even aesthetic treatments.

