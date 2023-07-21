How Catholic Schools Shape Students' Lives

Is a Catholic education something you are considering for your child? Here are three key benefits of studying at a high school such as Joliet Catholic Academy:

1. It provides an emphasis on religious values. The mission of JCA is as follows: “Inspiring growth in knowledge and faith since 1869, the Joliet Catholic Academy family creates an environment that cultivates opportunities for academic excellence, meaningful service, Christian respect, and Catholic values in the traditions of the Carmelites and Franciscans.” In support of this mission, four years of religious studies are required at JCA and a comprehensive spiritual life program is provided by a vibrant Campus Ministry department.

2. It leads to higher academic achievement. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), Catholic school students continually outperform their public school peers in math and reading. And at Joliet Catholic Academy, parents can rest assured that academic excellence is one of its hallmarks. JCA’s diverse curriculum offers students an individualized education based on their strengths, providing them with the opportunity to achieve their maximum intellectual potential. Additionally, students needing special academic assistance may qualify for JCA’s Academic Resource Center, where students are tutored in small groups by certified Learning Resource staff.

3. It promotes a culture of service. Many Catholic schools include service as part of their curriculum, and Joliet Catholic Academy is no exception. All JCA students are required to complete a certain amount of Christian Service hours each year. For instance, freshmen must complete five hours, while seniors are required to complete 30 hours. And JCA stipulates the service must allow for direct involvement in the lives of others.

Want to learn more about the opportunities that await your student at Joliet Catholic Academy? Visit https://www.jca-online.org/ .

