Crest Hill Man with COPD Breathing Easier Following Zephyr Procedure at Silver Cross

Lifestyle changes can go a long way in keeping your heart healthy. High blood pressure and strokes can occur for a variety of reasons, some of which are controllable. It is estimated that 47% of American adults have high blood pressure, and many don’t even know it. While you can’t change your family history, age, sex, or race, there are lifestyle changes that can help keep your ticker healthy!

Physical Activity. Guidelines encourage at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. If your blood pressure or cholesterol is high, the American Heart Association recommends 45 minutes of exercise 3-4 times a week.

Sleep Schedule. New research found that people with irregular sleep patterns have a higher risk of high blood pressure, even if they are getting the recommended amount of sleep each night. So, get 7-9 hours of sleep and stick to a regular sleep schedule.

Cigarette Smoking. Tobacco use (cigarettes, vaping, cigars, and smokeless tobacco) increases the risk for heart disease. The risk for heart disease and stroke lowers after quitting, so set a goal to become tobacco-free.

Healthy Diet. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and low-fat dairy can help to naturally lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, and decrease inflammation. Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating follows AHA guidelines to help customers reach their heart health goals, and teaches what variety and portion control look like so they can be applied when not consuming the plan.

Maintain a Healthy Weight. Carrying extra weight, especially around the abdomen, increases the strain on the heart. This excess weight can increase cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure, and lower “good” cholesterol.

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating plan is perfectly aligned to help customers achieve a healthy weight, especially with consultations from Registered Dietitians. To see if this plan may be a good fit for you, schedule a free consultation at www.SeattleSutton.com/RDN .

Rene Ficek, RDN CDCES

President & Owner

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating

Direct: 815-324-4050

Toll Free: 800-442-3438