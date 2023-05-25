What Joliet Catholic Academy’s curriculum, COGNIA accreditation means for your student

Are you looking for a school with a strong college prep curriculum for your high school student? Look no further than Joliet Catholic Academy.

Enrolled students not only receive unique learning opportunities, but are also prepared for the next phase in their educational journey.

Additionally, Joliet Catholic Academy is accredited by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that verifies quality assurance for school districts, education providers and more.

Accreditation is the launchpad for school improvement, according to Cognia’s website. Based on rigorous research-based standards and evidence-based criteria, the process probes the whole institution—from policies to learning conditions and cultural context—to determine how well the parts work together to meet the needs of every learner.

The Cognia accreditation process helps JCA drive improvement and sustain a high standard of excellence. How? Through the lens of Cognia, JCA creates a five-year school improvement plan that addresses daily tasks such as curriculum, instruction, and student life, and a five-year strategic plan that defines the academy’s overarching goals for building and grounds, teacher retention, faith life, and more, both of which propel JCA into the future with a focused and shared vision.

According to Cognia’s website, accreditation isn’t about passing a one-time inspection—it helps education providers meet improvement goals and sustain commitments to better learner outcomes.

“This helps JCA ensure that administration is on the forefront of best practices in education and can provide a robust and cutting-edge curriculum and education,” said Laura Pahl, Associate Principal of Joliet Catholic Academy.

All JCA’s curriculum is college prep curriculum, which means each student who graduates has received a college prep education.

“This ensures that students are ready for the future,” Pahl said. “While still covering all the necessary content for high school graduation, JCA, as a college prep school, also focuses on the technology, problem-solving, and 21st century learning that will be required at the college level and in the workforce.”

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org