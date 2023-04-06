Two minimally-invasive procedures can help treat varicose veins

Treatment for varicose veins has come a long way. In the past, surgery was one of the most common ways to treat venous disease. But today, many leg vein issues can be resolved with an in-office procedures. Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, talks about two of those below:

1. Venaseal

With this minimally-invasive, outpatient procedure, a medical glue to close affected veins.

The special adhesive holds the walls of the veins together, stopping and then redirecting the blood flow to healthy veins,

“With time, your body will absorb the inactive veins, and they will disappear,” said Malinowski.

2. RFA

Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive technique that uses heat created by radio-frequency to shut down the vein and redirect blood flow to the healthy veins. Recovery is quick and fairly pain-free.

Varicose veins are enlarged, ropelike blood vessels that are swollen and raised above the surface of the skin. They are commonly found on the backs of calves or the inner legs, but can form anywhere from the groin to the ankle. Symptoms can include swelling, aching, cramping, fatigue, heaviness, itching and burning. If left untreated, varicose vein disease can lead to hyperpigmentation and ulcers. In some cases, they can also be a health hazard if they lead to the formation of a blood clot.

Procedures are done in the office under local anesthetic. A conslutation at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can help determine the best treatment plan for your vein disease. Schedule an appointment today.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/