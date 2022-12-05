Toy drive, Christmas concert on tap this holiday season at Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic Academy is ushering in the holiday season with a stocking full of events.

Each year, Joliet Catholic Academy prepares for the birth of Christ by giving back to those in need in the community. For December, JCA is partnering with the U. S. Marine Corps on its annual Toys for Tots campaign. Want to help Joliet Catholic Academy reach its goal of collecting 150 items to help brighten the holiday season for children who are less fortunate?

Bring in new, unwrapped toys or children’s books now through Monday, Dec. 12. Donations can be placed in the Toys for Tots boxes in the main office lobby.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Since its inception, the organization has delivered 627 million toys to 281 million children. To learn more about the Toys for Tots initiative, visit www.toysfortots.org .

Additionally, Joliet Catholic Academy will ring in the festive season with its annual Christmas Concert.

This year’s event, which will include performances from the Joliet Catholic handbell groups and band, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the JCA Student Activity Center Large Gym, 1200 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet.

The community is invited to join Joliet Catholic’s fine arts students in this celebration of the Christmas holiday. Admission to the concert is free.

For more information about Joliet Catholic Academy’s activities, visit www.jca-online.org .

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org