Batavia advances 12 wrestlers from Class 2A Morris Regional and captures team title

It was nearly a perfect day for the Batavia boys wrestling team at the Class 2A Morris Regional on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had 13 wrestlers entered in the regional, and 12 finished in the top three to advance to the Geneseo Sectional, held the weekend of Feb. 13-14. They also won the team title with 212.5 points, beating out runner-up Sycamore’s score of 204.5.

Morris was third with 145.5, followed by Burlington Central (97), Geneva (78), Kaneland (65.5), Ottawa (56) and Streator (30). Batavia will wrestle in the Sycamore Dual-Team Sectional on Thursday.

Regional champions for the Bulldogs were Joey Calvillo (106), Kyle Pasco (132) and Cole Hubbard (157), while Kai Enos (120), Ricardo Alfaro (126), Elias Cheney (138), Daniel Gonzalez (150), and Colin Payton (165) all finished second. Brady Johansen (144), Blake Vandeloo (175), Jack Brown (190) and Jaden Lehman (215) all finished third.

“Getting 12 out of 13 to advance to the sectional is about as good as it can get,” Batavia coach Seth Winkle said. “Every single wrestler performed well today. Everyone scored bonus points, which were huge when it came to the team score.

“It took everyone for us to win. Kyle Pasco did a great job doing what a senior and a leader should do. Then there’s a guy like Brady Johansen, who came in with a lot of losses but ripped through his bracket today.

“We feel great about where we are for the dual-team sectional. We’ll wrestle whoever they put in front of us.”

Sycamore got titles from Liam Schroeder (113), Tyler Lockhart (126), Jayden Dohogne (144), Cooper Bode (165) and Collin Hughes (285). Finishing second for the Spartans was Adam Carrick (215), while Charlie Olson (132) and Doug Gemberling (157) finished third and advanced to the sectional.

“We had a real good day overall,” Bode said. “The goal was to get as many wins as possible and get a lot of guys to the sectional. Now the goal is to not lose again.

“I would say my strength is knowing where I am on the mat and my mat awareness. There’s not a lot I haven’t seen, and I can counter a lot of moves.”

Morris' Paxton Valentine (Rob Oesterle)

Morris got titles from Paxton Valentine (120), Brock Claypool (138) and Carter Skoff (150), while Chase Valentine (144) and Malachi Congo (190) each took second. Owen Sater (113) finished third. All advance to the sectional.

Paxton Valentine picked up a thrilling win in the 120-pound title match, going to overtime and then recording a takedown in the extra period.

“I thought I had a good chance today,” Valentine said. “When the match went into overtime, I think I just wanted it more. I knew I was going to do whatever it took to win the match.

“Having a lot of guys advance like we did shows that the hard work we have put in all year has paid off. Now, we just have to keep working hard and give everything we have.”

Skoff, who finished fifth in the state last season, improved his record to 28-1 on the year by posting a pin over Batavia’s Daniel Gonzalez in the title match in 44 seconds.

“I think my prep for this year started the day after [last year’s] state tournament,” Skoff said. “My mission this year is to get back to state and compete for a title.

“I think I am best at being in the neutral position. I like to take guys down and get points that way. I’ve wrestled some of the guys in the sectional before, but this time it will be a different match.”

Advancing for Burlington Central were 215-pound champion Michael Junitz, Eduardo Vences (120, third) and Benjamin Hultgren (285); while Kaneland got a title from Apollo Gochiss (175) and third-place finishes from Colton Heltsley (150) and Josh Karther (165).

Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford won the title at 190, while teammate Mayson Munson was second at 113. Streator’s Brody Sliker (106) and Jesus Martinez (138) finished third to advance.

Ottawa's Wes Weatherford (right) rides Morris' Malachi Congo in the 190-pound title match at the Class 2A Morris Regional. (Rob Oesterle)

“It feels amazing to win the title,” Weatherford said. “I knew the last match [a 15-13 win over Morris’ Malachi Congo] would be tough. I’ll probably see him again at the sectional, but you never know. I think nine of the top 12 ranked guys in the state are in our sectional.

“A win in the title match was almost like two wins, because it gives me a bye in the first round of the sectional.”