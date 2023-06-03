Downtown Joliet comes alive with Mardi Gras-style festival

The transformation of downtown Joliet into New Orleans was in full swing Friday.

Hundreds of people showed up early to the hotly anticipated Mardi Gras-style event called New Orleans North Festival to feast on food from local restaurants, hear live music from numerous bands and watch street entertainers.

“It just screams New Orleans,” said Will Cooper, a trombone player for 3rd City Brass Band.

The band was the first one to take the main stage at the opening of the first summer festival in Joliet after they marched through Chicago Street. It wasn’t the band’s first time at the event.

“For me, it’s one of my favorite festivals of the year,” Cooper said.

New Orleans North Festival is held by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry and received assistance from 150 volunteers this year. Jen Howard, the president of the chamber, said they had 3,500 in pre-sale tickets for the event.

“Because of the weather, we could be well over 5,000 [people],” Howard said.

While the weather was a little hot, Howard said she “couldn’t have asked for better weather.”

The people that run it know exactly the ambience of New Orleans.” — Jamie Littell, owner of Moe Joe’s Cajun & Caribbean Cuisine in Plainfield

The festival has four music venues offering different styles of music. Other bands and performers that played on Friday included the The Big Lagniappe, Maggie Speaks Kelsey Montanez and Righteous Hillbillies.

Kailyn Brad, (left) and Tamesha Thompson sip on colorful beverages at the New Orleans North Festival, on Friday. (Vincent D. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network/Vincent D. Johnson)

“There’s something for everyone,” Howard said.

The Joliet Pride Network also held a drag show. Howard commended the City of Joliet for helping the organizers hold the event at Chicago and Van Buren streets.

Among the multiple food vendors were Moe Joe’s Cajun & Caribbean Cuisine, Annabell’s Bar B Q, Cemeno’s Pizza, Popus Gourmet Popcorn, La Joliet, Smokin’ Z BBQ, Gigi’s Sweets and Joey’s Redhots.

Moe Joe’s, 24033 Lockport St., Plainfield, is no stranger to New Orleans North Festival.

“Oh my god, are you kidding me? I love it,” said Jamie Littell, owner of Moe Joe’s. “The people who run it know exactly the ambience of New Orleans.”