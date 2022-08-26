Letter: A free press is necessary

In order for a democracy to exist we need ethical investigative journalists and unbiased companies to spread the truth. Around the world, authoritarians are squelching the free and unfettered press to prevent them from ending democracies in those countries. When the media companies are either the arm of the government or influencers, controlled outlets so dominate that they destroy the real journalism. Democracy dies.

Cable news and many podcasts are designed to create division and promote the destruction of a free democracy. Perhaps the first of that genre is Fox News. It was designed and created by Roger Ailes and owned by Rupert Murdock. Both of these men have publicly repeated their desire to have the American presidents, legislatures and courts reflect their views.

Journalists find and report crime by local and national politicians and companies who strive to cover up those crimes. However, some reporting has succumbed to reporting sensational stories in lieu of real news. One example is Donald Trump. He got the majority of the news cycles for free. His rants and threats were continually reported while he said the media was biased against him. He and his supporters have been and are destroying the free press, denigrating the uncontrolled press or just buying up the outlets. They are setting out rules of reporting.

A free and unfettered press is necessary for democracy, even if it is often a pain in the butt.

Chuck Johnson

Morris