Letter: Rebellion is insurrection

I feel a deep need to write about the Jan. 6 shame to our beloved country. It truly saddens me to know Americans were disloyal to their country.

As mentioned by the committee, throughout our history, losses were acknowledged with dignity at election time. Most Americans adhere to the people who voted. It was proven it was done in an honorable and proper way.

My husband and many more were at the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. My husband did come back. His stories were horrific. I wonder what he would say if he were alive today. My husband and millions more, then and now, served the world. They all believe in the constitution.

I am now 93 years old and near to the end of my life. What do I tell my grandchildren? This is not OK. We, as adults, must make it OK.

I pray all of the people in our great country will recognize our forefathers to honor the vote of all people. This is our inheritance. The vote is what counts. God bless America.

Shirlee J. Pergler

Romeoville