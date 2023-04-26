Toni Greathouse: The unique perspectives of our school children

“Sometimes in life, a sudden situation, a moment in time, alters your whole life, and forever changes the road ahead.” – Ahmad Ardalan

This sentiment encapsulates the result of the unexpected path that led me back to school. Summarily, veering off road illuminated a way to add a substantive youth component to the 2023 Juneteenth in Joliet program.

Of late, the road I travel delivered me to a range of elementary school classrooms. The culprit is former Will County Board member Margaret Tyson. She’s a friend who mentioned the substitute teacher shortage.

The privilege of owning my time, made me a contender. I answered the call to action for the Valley View School District 365. Stepping up has been equally challenging and rewarding. The kindness expressed by a host of mini energy beings has renewed my faith in the future.

With an enrollment of 16,000 students, District 365 is one of the most diverse school districts in Illinois. Each classroom, from kindergarten to fifth grade looks like a youth contingent from the United Nations.

From what I’ve experienced, students model empathetic behaviors that should be instituted as best practices throughout the U.S. Overall, going back to school has taught me lessons about the unique perspectives and potential of children.

If there was a way to bottle their hope and optimism our current national situation might not seem so dire. During my brief tenure, as a “guest teacher” the sheer amount of knowledge these young minds have absorbed and retained blows me away. The curriculum keeps all of us on our toes. The subjects are rigorous, and the pace is swift.

For instance, two essays from a fifth-grade writing assignment were ready for professional publication. During the last 5 minutes of class, I issued an impromptu assignment to share an inspirational quote. Of the 22 kids in class, all but three handed me a sheet of paper on their way out of the door.

Here are samples of the quotes I received from the class:

Emily: “Friendship is like peeing your pants. Everyone can see it but only you can feel the warmth.”

Michael: “You must put in effort to get the life you want.”

Hazel: “When somebody brings you down or laughs at you and makes fun of you, don’t let them make you sad. They’re just jealous of how awesome you really are.”

Yahyo: “Risks and failing are part of life.”

Camilla chose Mother Teresa’s quote: “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”

Jayden M.: “Mistakes always lead to success.”

Galilea: “Don’t change who you are. Be yourself.”

Leya: “To be the best, you must go through the worst.”

Ava Rose: “Today is a good day to start a great day.”

Santana: “Never say never because if you work hard, be kind and be amazing, things will happen to you.”

Kamis: “Believe in yourself if you do you will succeed and prosper.”

Desirae: “Always pick your battle. Words only hurt if you let them.”

• Toni Greathouse, who leads Juneteenth in Joliet, is an entrepreneurial evangelist whose purpose is spelled out in the letters of her first name – serving as a reminder to Take On Neighborhood Interaction & Try Out Novel Ideas.