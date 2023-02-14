The purpose behind Juneteenth in Joliet

The groundwork to lay the foundation for Juneteenth in Joliet began January 2021. The idea was incubated in downtown Joliet at University of St. Francis San Bonaventure Center for Innovation.

Years before the 2020 social justice movement swept the nation, USF instituted campus-wide diversity equity and inclusion efforts to dismantle barriers to underserved populations. Launched 2014 in downtown Joliet the College of Business & Health Administration’s Business Incubator supported this goal by equipping diverse entrepreneurs with resources to achieve financial equity.

I was accepted into the first Business Incubator cohort, and leveraged instruction to become a nationwide Walmart supplier of adult coloring books from 2016 to 2019. Coordinating Juneteenth in Joliet drew upon those skills. The only difference was this effort reflects on social entrepreneurship, because it is designed to make a positive local impact.

On June 16, 2021, the U.S. House passed pivotal legislation commemorating the end of slavery with a U.S. Senate bill that designated June 19 as a federal holiday under the name Juneteenth National Independence Day. This action acknowledged the pain of the past race relations. It attempts to facilitate the uncomfortable process of healing. It additionally showcases how diversity has impacted and improved our shared quality of life.

The flagship program was held on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Joliet Area History Museum. The theme was “On A Mission from God.”

Juneteenth in Joliet establishes a common ground. We encourage all to do what they can, with what they have, where they are. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best, “Be a thermostat not a thermometer. A thermostat sets the temperature. A thermometer reflects the temperature.”

Diversity is a worldwide asset. It’s the hallmark of American democracy. Diversity thrives in places where people are encouraged to talk to each other not about each other. The event allows for diverse interaction around a celebration of Black American history and culture.

The objective is to increase connection between diverse people and empowers individuals to think before they speak or act. This tweak transforms thoughts and actions by deescalating triggering situations.

Our goal is to dismantle invisible barriers that divide people into silos of sameness where people talk about each other – instead of – talking to each other.

Juneteenth in Joliet 2022 included vendor booths, entrepreneurship and education panel discussions and a focus on empowering youth. Another feature included the introduction of “Caricature ARTivism.” It was introduced to capture childhood curiosity drawing out (pun intended) the best of visitors. Caricature artists created hand-drawn images to serve as mental reminders to make more positive, conscious choices. Moreover, infuse words and actions with kindness.

Benefits of Juneteenth In Joliet include:

• Promoting personal empowerment to act/react responsibility to enable positive changes.

• Applying creativity as a catalyst to penetrate boundaries by opening communication channels.

• Providing a collaborative template to facilitate constructive conversation on common ground.

• Toni Greathouse is an entrepreneurial evangelist whose purpose is spelled out in the letters of her first name – serving as a reminder to Take On Neighborhood Interaction & Try Out Novel Ideas. She is leading Juneteenth in Joliet 2023.