Greathouse: Juneteenth is justified

To paraphrase President Barack Obama, I didn’t build this life by myself. I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams. I am the product of people who died for the right to pursue the promises guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States. I’m a fourth-generation entrepreneur on the paternal side and a third-generation college graduate on the maternal side. Paying forward unearned privilege is the reason I’m driven to get Juneteenth in Joliet off the ground.

What I know for sure is the trajectory of possibility hinges on the stories we tell ourselves. Stories infuse us with the confidence to prepare for and confidently show up in rooms where opportunity flourishes. Forging diverse relationships plays a pivotal role. Growing up I was told true stories about Black history that centered on African Americans who faced unbelievable hurdles and surmounted them. The key to accomplishment was linked to diverse alignment with an ally or advocacy group.

United diverse actions open doors and reshape boundaries. United people have pushed for progress and in the process paved paths that have made America a more perfect union. United we can close any gap and in doing so, move one step closer to ensuring domestic tranquility. Hearing an unending stream of stories that center on diverse accomplishment is life-altering. Stories showcase what happens when people unite across racial boundaries. Further stories build pride in the patchwork of ethnic heritage that is interwoven into the fabric of this nation.

My contribution comes in the form of diverse coalition-building for the purpose of sharing stories that bridge gaps in racial understanding. This contribution is supported by a smattering of small-business owners. Together we make space downtown by catalyzing creativity to open diverse communication channels. The goal is laying the groundwork (at the grassroots) that leads to civil, constructive conservations which by extension creates more equitable environments.

The unvarnished truth is regardless of race, gender, age, religion or political leaning, as Americans we have more in common to unite than to divide us. Pivotal legislation passed June 16, 2021 in the U.S. House served as a quasi-restart button to reopen lines of communication. The Senate bill designating June 19 as a federal holiday was a mechanism that acknowledged the past to help us become more present. Oprah Winfrey said it best, “Forgiveness is giving up the hope that the past could have been any different.” In essence, Juneteenth serves as a platform to unite diverse people in finding solutions to work through the uncomfortable process of racial healing.

This is the idea that led to the design of Juneteenth in Joliet. The focus is on increasing emotional literacy. It sets the stage for cross-cultural connection around a celebration of African American history and culture. It builds empathy by urging participants to vicariously experience life by walking a mile in someone else’s shoes.

Diversity is God’s gift to people. It’s a worldwide asset and hallmark of American democracy.

Diversity thrives in places where people are encouraged to talk to each other, not about each other. Extending a platform to talk to each other is the justification for launching and supporting Juneteenth in Joliet over the long haul.

• Toni Greathouse is an “entrepreneurial evangelist” whose purpose is spelled out in the letters of her first name, serving as a reminder to Take On Neighborhood Interaction & Try Out Novel Ideas. She is leading the Juneteenth in Joliet event.