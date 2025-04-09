Will County Forest District’s Be a Trailblazer returns with big prizes

The spring session of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Be a Trailblazer spring challenge starts Thursday. April 10. Participants can win prizes while discovering nature. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County/Shutterstock)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is inviting people to hit the trails again for the spring edition of Be a Trailblazer.

The challenge returns with “new missions, fresh prizes and even more opportunities to connect with nature,” according to the forest preserve district.

The spring sessions runs from Thursday, April 10 to Saturday, May 24. To get started, download the free Goosechase app to your smartphone. To find the experience, search for Be a Trailblazer on the app or enter the code PQNL75, according to the forest preserve district.

The new batch of missions won’t populate and go live until noon on the start date. Participants are encouraged read the rules on the Forest Preserve’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, before beginning the program, the forest preserve district said.

The Be a Trailblazer experience is sponsored by The Nature Foundation of Will County and throughout the year, more than $10,000 in prizes will be up for grabs.

Prizes funded by the Nature Foundation include kayaks, sleds, Fitbits, Yeti coolers, tent and sleeping bag packs, fishing equipment, hiking poles and picnic packs and more, according to the forest preserve district.

Prizes will be connected to specific missions and those who successfully complete the mission will be entered in a random drawing for that prize.

Also, more than 30 local businesses and organizations have donated items for the challenge. Restaurants and shops are donating gift cards and Wild Birds Unlimited is donating gift baskets, according to the forest preserve district.

New this session are explorer passes to The Forge: Lemont Quarries and Joliet prison tours from the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Ten points will be awarded for each completed nature-themed mission, and there will be a leaderboard “for those whose competitive juices run strong. But no one will win a prize based on points,” the forest preserve district said.

While random prizes will be tied to specific missions, not every mission will have a prize. Participants can win multiple prizes. Also, every mission a participant completes each week during the seasonal experiences will count as an entry in weekly giveaways for a Be a Trailblazer T-shirt, according to the forest preserve district.

“If getting a T-shirt, a gift card to a local business, or one of our larger prizes gives people a little motivation to get outside more often and create some healthy habits, that’s exciting for us,” said Chad Merda, head of digital marketing strategy/engagement for the district.

Two more seasonal Trailblazer sessions will be held this year. The summer challenge is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, to Saturday, Aug. 9, and the fall session will be from Thursday, Sept. 25, to Saturday, Nov. 8.