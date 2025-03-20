New I-80 lane, ramp closures in Joliet beginning Thursday

Drivers will see new lane changes and ramp closures along Interstate 80 in Joliet.
Beginning on Thursday at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from West of Larkin Avenue to Wheeler Avenue. Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between west of Larkin Avenue to east of I-55, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound Larkin Avenue will be closed to be reopened in late August, according to IDOT. Southbound Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80 will then reopen early September, according to IDOT.