New I-80 lane, ramp closures in Joliet beginning Thursday

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Drivers will see new lane changes and ramp closures along Interstate 80 in Joliet.

Beginning on Thursday at 8 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from West of Larkin Avenue to Wheeler Avenue. Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between west of Larkin Avenue to east of I-55, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound Larkin Avenue will be closed to be reopened in late August, according to IDOT. Southbound Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80 will then reopen early September, according to IDOT.