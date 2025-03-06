New Lenox Culver’s celebrates grand reopening

Culver’s of New Lenox is located at 421 E Lincoln Hwy. in New Lenox. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce held a grand reopening ribbon cutting on March 3 for Culver’s of New Lenox.

Culver’s of New Lenox recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary and completed a remodel of its restaurant, according to the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce website.

Culver’s of New Lenox is located at 421 E Lincoln Hwy. in New Lenox.

For more information, visit culvers.com/restaurants/new-lenox.