New Lenox Culver’s celebrates grand reopening

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce held a grand reopening ribbon cutting on March 3 for Culver’s of New Lenox.
Culver’s of New Lenox recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary and completed a remodel of its restaurant, according to the New Lenox Chamber of Commerce website.
Culver’s of New Lenox is located at 421 E Lincoln Hwy. in New Lenox.
For more information, visit culvers.com/restaurants/new-lenox.
