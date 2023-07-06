5 Things to do in Will County: Boat Regatta Bash in Shorewood

1. Firefly Magic: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive, Joliet. Friday night: family-friendly program includes a firefly craft, firefly facts, hike through the twilight enjoying the firefly light show and a campfire with marshmallows. Saturday night: Learn about the fireflies’ different colors and signal patterns of this amazing insect. Take a leisurely walk along the paved trail, practice identification and enjoy the firefly show.

For information, visit jolietpark.org/calendar.

2. Great Moments In Vinyl - A Tribute to 1973: 7 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St. Joliet. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Full beverage bar, snack vendor, access to museum galleries and exhibits. Tickets are $8 for museum members or $10 for general public.

To register and for information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815- 723-5201. Walk-ups welcome while tickets last.

3. 6th Annual Rib Cook-off Competition and Benefit: 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, American Legion Thomas Hartung Post 1977, at 14414 Ford Drive, New Lenox. Raffles, magician, bounce house, face painter, DJ (6:30 p.m. to midnight) and cash bar. Food to buy from Arrowhead Ales and Ranch Frostie. Proceeds help support veterans at the Manteno Home for Veterans and other veteran causes such as Caring Patriots.

For information, email ribcookoff1977@gmail.com or call 815-409-6885

4. Boat Regatta Bash: 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 Towne Center Blvd. in Shorewood. Features include cardboard boat races, live music, kids’ activities, food trucks and a movie.

For information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us.

5. Art in the Garden 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, The Fields on Caton Farm Inc., 1850 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill. Local artists will sell their creations in a five-acre garden, live music, food and beverages available for purchase by Lil Debs Mobile Eats and TCBY, Rain date is July 16.

For information, visit fieldsnursery.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.