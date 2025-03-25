Northern Illinois Food Bank leader joins Global FoodBanking board

Global FoodBanking Network board member Melissa Ho, (left) with Julie Yurko, president and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva at a farm in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Yurko recently joined the national organization's board. (Provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank)

Northern Illinois Food Bank President and CEO Julie Yurko was appointed to the Global FoodBanking Network board of directors, effective December 2024.

Yurko “joins a distinguished group of global leaders dedicated to advancing food security and reducing hunger worldwide,” according to a news release from the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“GFN is a global nonprofit network of 63 organizations across more than 51 countries, working together to fight hunger and reduce food waste,” according to the release. “The network served 41 million people in 2023, compared to 9 million in 2018.”

Global FoodBanking Network’s goal is to feed 50 million people by 2030, according to the release.

Yurko help will contribute to the Global FoodBanking Network’s of “expanding food access, fostering innovation, and strengthening food bank networks worldwide,” according to the release.

For more information about Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit SolveHungerToday.org.

For more information, about Global FoodBanking Network, visit FoodBanking.org.