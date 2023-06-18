Foster leads call to allow DREAMers to join military

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, led eight of his Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution that calls on the Secretary of Defense to authorize beneficiaries of the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act to join the armed services.

A copy of the resolution can be found at foster.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/foster.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/foster_018_xml.pdf.

Original cosponsors of the resolution include Mark Takano (D-California), Barbara Lee (D-California), Donald Norcross (D-New Jersey), Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-New Jersey), Dina Titus (D-Nevada), James P. McGovern (D-Massachusetts), Adriano Espaillat (D-New York) and Yvette D. Clarke (D-New York).