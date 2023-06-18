June 18, 2023
Foster leads call to allow DREAMers to join military

By Shaw Local News Network
Congressman Bill Foster introduces the next speaker at the Lemont 150th Anniversary Commemoration on Friday, June 9, 2023, in downtown Lemont. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, led eight of his Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution that calls on the Secretary of Defense to authorize beneficiaries of the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act to join the armed services.

A copy of the resolution can be found at foster.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/foster.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/foster_018_xml.pdf.

Original cosponsors of the resolution include Mark Takano (D-California), Barbara Lee (D-California), Donald Norcross (D-New Jersey), Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-New Jersey), Dina Titus (D-Nevada), James P. McGovern (D-Massachusetts), Adriano Espaillat (D-New York) and Yvette D. Clarke (D-New York).