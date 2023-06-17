Herald-News returning to 7 days with Sunday eNewspaper

Starting Sunday, the Herald-News again will be publishing seven days a week.

Yes, you read that right. Being able to publish eNewspapers, like we do on Mondays, gives us the opportunity to produce a newspaper every day of the week. We publish a print newspaper Tuesday through Saturday and now we are producing an eNewspaper on Sunday and Monday as well.

Earlier this year we turned our Monday paper into an eNewspaper. It has turned out to be a success with many of our readers, and our average Monday eNewspaper readership doubled.

Dennis Anderson (Photo provided)

As a result of that step, we decided to create the Sunday eNewspaper as well. So, starting tomorrow, Sunday, June 18, Father’s Day, you’ll be able to enjoy an extra day of news, sports and features in our Sunday eNewspaper.

Here’s what you can expect to find on Sundays:

• An extra day of news, sports and features.

• Recipes to add some extra flavor to your week.

• Chicago Bears Report.

• New car reviews from our Wheels writer, John Stein.

• Dear Abby advice column.

• Daily TV grid so you never miss your favorite shows.

• Horoscopes & Puzzles.

• OutTakes, an extra page of local photos from our photo team.

• Classified advertisements.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and events, and sign up for the eNewspaper morning newsletter at shawlocal.com/newsletter. You’ll receive a link to the new eNewspaper in your inbox every morning. There are many newsletters you can choose from, including Morning Update, Breaking News, eNewspaper, Obituaries and Events.

Access to Shaw Local News Network eNewspaper can be found here: shawlocal.com/online-newspaper.

In the meantime, if you want to share a news tip, have questions or want to share your thoughts, please contact editor Tim Epperson at tepperson@shawmedia.com.

For customer service questions, please contact 866-979-1053 or CustomerService@shawmedia.com.

We appreciate your loyalty and support of local journalism.

• Dennis Anderson is Shaw Media vice president of news operations. He can be reached at danderson@shawmedia.com.