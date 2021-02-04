City of Lockport earns award for government finance award

The city of Lockport announced it was the recipient of the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2020 budget.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, according to a city news release.

In order to receive the award, the city had to have published a budget document which meets the GFOA’s program criteria in mandatory categories. The document is intended to serve as an organizational policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and as a communications device.

The GFOA evaluates various factors to determine an agency’s eligibility: strategic goals and categories, priorities and issues, financial policies, budget processes, capital program and performance measures.

This is the city’s sixth consecutive year receiving the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. For the past ten years, Lockport has been awarded the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.