Will County Health Center’s work on hypertension honored

JOLIET, Ill. – The Will County Community Health Center (WCCHC) has been honored by CAREMINDr for Excellence in Transforming Patient Outcomes.

The health center received the honor for its hypertension control program.

Patients can sign up for the home monitoring program and receive a blood pressure cuff that is connected by Bluetooth to their cellphone.

“We have given out 600 monitors to patents over the last year, and currently have 372 who are actively enrolled in the home blood pressure monitoring program,” said Mary Maragos, chief executive officer of the Will County Community Health Center. “At the start of the program only 13.9% of the patients had normal blood pressure measurements. Now 69.9% have consistently normal readings.”

Anyone interested in joining the Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Program must be a patient of the Will County Community Health Center.