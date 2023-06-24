Valley View school board to hold special session on Monday

The Valley View school board will conduct a Special Meeting on Monday.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the VVSD Emmie Dunn Administrative Center, 801 W. Normantown Road in Romeoville.

“The purpose of this meeting is a Debt Restructuring Board Member Workshop and to consider items for action,” according to a news release from Valley View School District 365U.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted at least 48 hours prior to the start of the meeting in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, Valley View said.

View the agenda at go.boarddocs.com/il/d365u/Board.nsf/Public.

For information, visit vvsd.org.