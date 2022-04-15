Joliet Junior College Board approves hire of next president

The Joliet Junior College Board approved the hiring of the institution’s next leader at its meeting Wednesday.

Clyne Namuo will serve as the 10th president of JJC, which serves about 27,000 students across seven counties.

Namuo will start July 1, replacing retiring President Judy Mitchell, according to a news release. Mitchell will serve as a special adviser to the president until her retirement Aug. 31.

“I’m so incredibly honored to follow in Dr. Mitchell’s footsteps to serve as the next president of JJC,” Namuo said during Wednesday night’s meeting, which he attended virtually.

JJC conducted a seven-month search for Mitchell’s replacement, which included the formation of a 16-member search committee made up of college officials, students and other community leaders. The college said it was looking for a new president who is “focused on diversity, equity and inclusion; has financial acumen; is a strong communicator; and committed to engaging with the surrounding community.”

Namuo was one of four finalists who traveled to JJC last month for final interviews with employees, students, community leaders and board members. He lauded those involved in the search process and thanked the college for making him and his family feel “right at home.”

“I was struck by your generosity, your passion, and most of all your kindness,” Namuo said. “During my time on campus, some of JJC’s values were on full display.”

He added the college is “exactly what you claim to be.”

The JJC Board voted unanimously to hire Namuo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Namuo to the JJC community,” JJC Board Chairman Dan O’Connell said in a statement. “He brings the right blend of higher education experience, vision and thoughtful leadership to guide the college into its next chapter. We have every confidence that he will honor our past through a consciousness of our history and a keen eye toward building the college’s future.”

Namuo most recently served as interim president of Phoenix College, part of the Maricopa Community College system in Arizona. He also served as vice president of learning and chief academic officer at South Mountain Community College, also part of the MCC system.

He holds a doctorate in higher education strategy from the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in information systems from San Diego State University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Hawaii.

“I need everyone to know who cares about JJC that I will work tirelessly and relentlessly for our students, for our employees and our communities,” Namuo said. “I want to thank the board for their confidence in me.”