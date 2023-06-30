Judge to decide ex-Joliet police officer’s fate in fatal DUI crash case

A judge plans to decide next week whether a former Joliet police officer was impaired and failed to react in a grisly 2020 crash that led to death of her passenger, who was Berwyn police officer.

Both parties in the case against former Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, 39, made their final case on Friday to Judge Dave Carlson, who must now decide whether Zilka is guilty of aggravated driving under the influence in a crash that killed Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer, 33.

Carlson will weigh whether Zilka was impaired at the time of the crash and whether she failed to react in time to avoid the Jan. 19, 2020, crash on southbound Interstate 55, just before the Route 30 exit, in Plainfield.

Carlson may arrive at his decision on July 7.

Zilka’s Dodge Durango was the second vehicle to strike Felix Ocampo’s box truck about 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2020.

Ocampo’s vehicle was left without electrical power and straddled the fourth lane and the shoulder lane on I-55. That was the result of the first crash caused by Rodrigo Marin’s pickup truck at about 6:02 a.m.

On the issue of impairment, Special Prosecutor Bill Elward said it was evident that Zilka was impaired because of video evidence showing Zilka arriving at Tipsy’s Tap in Berwyn at 12:30 a.m. and drinking there until 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2020, before leaving the bar with an open can of White Claw in her hand.

Police recovered the White Claw can Zilka’s vehicle and it had her DNA on it, according to Elward.

Zilka and Schauer were at Tipsy’s Tap for party with other police officers. The bar was only licensed to stay open until 3 a.m. that day but the bar’s former co-owner, Ottorino Dinardi, acknowledged at trial there were police officers who were still there drinking later than that.

Elward contends Zilka consumed at least five White Claws while at the bar.

A drone photo is shown of the wreckage of the vehicle, center, driven by the defendant, Erin Zilka, and the box truck she hit, which was shown during the trial at the Will County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Elward argued the evidence pointing to Zilka’s impairment were her attempts to cover up that she had been consuming alcohol before the crash that killed Schauer.

Elward said Illinois State Police Trooper Michael Trainor saw her chewing gum at the scene and he said gum can be used to cover up the odor of alcohol. Elward said Zilka asked ISP Trooper Kevin Wehling for a “favor” by saying she wanted to talk to him “officer to officer” and “I’m begging you right now.”

Elward said Zilka refused all field sobriety, chemical and blood testing, which led to police seeking a search warrant for a blood draw. That test apparently revealed Zilka’s blood-alcohol level at 0.07%, just under the legal limit, about two hours after the crash, which suggests she was over the limit before the crash

She knows something. She knows she’s in trouble. — Special Prosecutor Bill Elward

Paramedic Christian Abarca, who didn’t smell alcohol on Zilka, testified that she told him she was drinking a few hours before the crash and she was driving 50 mph, which Elward said was inaccurate based on the Tipsy’s Tap video and data from her vehicle showing she was traveling up to 68 mph before the crash.

“She knows something. She knows she’s in trouble,” Elward said.

In Zilka’s interactions with Wehling, Elward argued that she was not focused on Schauer’s death but rather on herself and whether she would get cited for DUI when she told him, “You know I deal with this every day but it’s different when like the situation happens like this.”

Zilka’s attorney, Jeff Tomczak, said direct evidence of his client’s impairment was completely missing in the case. He said there were five witnesses – all of them first responders – who testified they did not see signs that Zilka was intoxicated. He said most of them never smelled the odor of alcohol on her.

“It miraculously kicked in at the hospital, with Trainor,” Tomczak said.

Trainor had testified that he smelled the odor of alcohol on Zilka from five feet away.

Tomczak said the odor of alcohol alone is not probable cause that Zilka was intoxicated. He said Elward did not turn over any witnesses from Tipsy’s Tap to testify that she was intoxicated at the bar either. He said while there was “consumption” at the bar, that does not mean she was intoxicated.

Tomczak also disagreed that Zilka was asking Wehling to give her a break after the crash.

Elward later noted Wehling kept referring to Zilka by her first name, which he said it was “unusual” but did not elaborate further.

On the issue of the crash, Elward said a “broken down truck is foreseeable.”

Elward said contrary to Zilka telling Wehling there were no lights for her to see on the roadway, there was Ocampo wearing a florescent heavy jacket and using a pocket flashlight and a smartphone flashlight to alert other motorists. He said the headlights from a vehicle would’ve illuminated Ocampo’s jacket.

Special Prosecutor William Elward shows a cellphone video of Felix Ocampo wearing a reflective jacket at the scene of the accident involving Erin Zilka during her trial at the Will County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Ocampo said he did not set out emergency triangles on the roadway after the crash because he felt it wasn’t safe to do so. Elward said Ocampo would’ve been legally required to do so 10 minutes after the crash involving Marin. Zilka’s crash occurred 8 minutes after that crash, he said.

Ocampo said he saw about 20 other drivers avoid his box truck before it was struck by Zilka’s vehicle.

“You know want to know why she’s impaired? Because she couldn’t do what 20 other drivers did,” Elward said.

Elward said Zilka admitted to Wehling that she was familiar with the roadway.

He knew how dangerous and unforeseeable it was, judge. — Jeff Tomczak, Erin Zilka's attorney

Tomczak said there was no evidence of what lanes those other 20 or so drivers were in and if they were in the same one as Zilka. He argued that the crash was unavoidable based on the dark conditions and based on Ocampo’s own actions to alert others of his disabled box truck.

“He knew how dangerous and unforeseeable it was, judge,” Tomczak said.

Tomczak contended the responsibility of Schauer’s death lied with Marin, who was committing his fourth DUI violation when he crashed into Ocampo’s vehicle. Marin abandoned his pickup truck in the road and fled the scene.

Unlike in Zilka’s case, Marin’s DUI violation was not considered by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office as the “proximate cause” of Schauer’s death.

Tomczak insisted Zilka’s reaction time was that as a “normal, sober” person based on the findings of an Illinois State Police traffic reconstruction expert.

Elward mentioned Schauer’s father, Charles Henry Schauer, to Carlson in his closing argument on Friday, who testified that he worked in law enforcement himself.

“The reason his son died is because of this defendant’s conduct,” said Elward, referring to Zilka.