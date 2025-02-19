Crave Cookies comes to Joliet

Crave Cookies in Joliet is a gourmet cookie store that offers six new flavors every week. The store opened Jan. 25. (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry )

Crave Cookies in Joliet opened on Jan. 25 “with a line out the door,” according to the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook page.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry also held a ribbon cutting for Crave Cookies on Jan. 25.

Crave Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers six new flavors every week, according to its website.

Crave Cookies is located at 2840 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Customers may order online for pickup or delivery.

For information or to place an order, visit cravecookies.com.