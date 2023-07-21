Joliet chamber president appointed to Silver Cross board of directors

Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard recently was appointed to the Silver Cross Hospital board of directors, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Ruth Colby has been a good friend of mine,” said Howard, who was born and raised in Joliet. “To be able to support her and her work is a privilege.”

Ruth Colby is president and chief executive officer of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

“We’re excited to welcome Jen Howard to the Silver Cross board of directors,” Colby said in a written statement. “Jen has been a lifelong contributor to the community, and Silver Cross values community connections. It’s a wonderful fit, and I know we’ll benefit tremendously from Jen’s knowledge and expertise.”

Howard has served as the Joliet Chamber’s president since April 2020. Before that, Howard served on the Chamber board for four years, spending two of those years on the Chamber’s executive board, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital announcing Howard’s appointment.

“Silver Cross has just such an esteemed reputation and has been a great partner to the Joliet Chamber, and it just felt like a great fit,” Howard said. “I know several of the other board members and that made me feel comfortable and welcomed.”

Howard also still owns and operates TCBY in Shorewood, which she opened in 2011, according to Silver Cross. She previously owned two temporary staffing companies, where she managed more than $20 million in sales, according to Silver Cross.

“Obviously my knowledge of heath care will increase,” Howard said. “There is a lot to learn, and it’s something I don’t take lightly. I know I will be challenged, but that’s a good thing.”

Howard has earned several awards in recent years, including in 2020, when she was inducted into the Joliet Catholic Academy/St. Francis Academy Hall of Champions for Business & Industry. In 2019, she was awarded the Joliet Township High School Superintendent Medallion Award.

In 2018, Howard earned the Joliet Chamber’s Athena Award. This award is given to individual who achieves “the highest levels of professional excellence, contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential,” according to Silver Cross.

Howard earned the Joliet Chamber’s Small Business Award for Retail Services in 2014. This award was associated with her work at TCBY Shorewood Crossing.

She also served on the board of Hometown National Bank Advisory Board, Greater Joliet Area YMCA, Rialto Square Theatre Foundation, Joliet Junior College Foundation and the Joliet City Center Partnership Board, according to Silver Cross.

She is also a past board member of Illinois Partners for Human Service, Rotary Club of Joliet and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy County, according to Silver Cross.

Howard said her involvement in the community could be a good fit for the board.

“I’ve always been a great connector, connecting people and organizations and creating partnerships,” Howard said. “I felt that would be a good addition to the board.”

Howard, who earned a bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Arizona State University, said she is looking forward to “learning a lot more about health care and Silver Cross.”

For information, visit silvercross.org and jolietchamber.com.