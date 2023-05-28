New Lenox hospital, home health care recognized for ‘safe and quality patient care’

After “rigorous, unannounced onsite reviews in February,” The Joint Commission has awarded Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and Silver Cross Home Health Care with its Gold Seal of Approval, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital announcing the award.

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval symbolizes quality and a commitment from a health care organization in providing safe and quality patient care, Silver Cross said.

In order for organizations to be eligible for the Gold Seal of Approval a survey team from The Joint Commission must complete an on-site survey at least every three years, according to The Joint commission website.

During the announced visits, The Joint Commission reviewers evaluated “compliance with Silver Cross Hospital’s standards” in several areas, Silver Cross said.

These areas included “emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual,” Silver Cross said.

Silver Cross Hospital also recently received an ‘A’ for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization, “serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care,” according to The Leapfrog Group website.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission was founded in 1951 to, in collaboration with other stakeholders, evaluate health care organizations, The Joint Commission said.

As an independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the U.S., The Joint Commission said.

For more information, visit silvercross.org and jointcommission.org.