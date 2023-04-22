Trinity Services’ staff honored for supporting clients and families

Three Trinity Services personnel received awards at The Arc of Illinois’ recent annual convention.

Linda McGoughy received an Outstanding DSP Award, Melanie Lowe received an Outstanding QIDP Award and Kimberly Payne received an Outstanding Leadership Award.

DSP stands for direct support professionals. Direct support professionals “provide individualized care to people with developmental disabilities and mental illness,” according to Trinity Services.

QIDP stands for qualified intellectual disabilities professional, sometimes known as case managers, according to Trinity Services.

McGoughy, a 20-year veteran of Trinity Services, provides services to six men with intellectual disabilities and differing abilities who require significant support. She is known for her patience and interpersonal communication skills and “go-to staff member” for support team members on her current team, Trinity Services said.

Lowe has worked as a QIDP with Trinity Services for 15 years and “consistently provided exceptional services to those people she supports,” Trinity Services said.

Payne came to Trinity Services more than 10 years ago and currently works as a residential coordinator. She is known for her outstanding coaching and mentoring abilities as well as “providing support and direction for many DSPs who eventually move into leadership roles,” Trinity Services said.

The Arc of Illinois is “an organization that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to ensure they can live, work, learn, and play in communities across the state, celebrates the outstanding efforts of support staff across Illinois,” according to a news release from Trinity Services.

Trinity Services, Inc. is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization that was founded in 1950. Trinity Services said it “provides the highest quality person-directed services and supports to people with disabilities and mental illness.”

For more information, visit trinityservices.org or call 815-717-3750.