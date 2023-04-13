Will County Health Department names new assistant executive director

A longtime employee of the Will County Health Department will now serve as its assistant executive director.

Denise Bergin started working at the health department in 1993 as a staff accountant. Her promotion to assistant executive director takes effect Monday, according to a news release from the Will County Health Department.

Elizabeth Bilotta previously held the assistant executive position, according to the health department. Bilotta was promoted to executive director after Sue Olenek retired in February, according to the health department.

Bilotta said in the release that she’s “thrilled” to announce Bergin’s promotion.

“Denise has dedicated close to 30 years of service to the agency,” Bilotta said in the release. She’s a great leader and I know she’s going to continue to produce great work in her new role.”

Bergin spent more than 20 years as an accounting coordinator, according to the health department. Duties included overseeing the preparation of program specific financial statements, coordinating audit activities to satisfy grant requirements and implementing a client information system, according to the health department.

For the past four years, Bergin has worked as the health department’s director of finance and grants management, according to the health department. In that role, Bergin managed fiscal management of state and federal grants, analyzed financial performances, reconciled financial statements, ensured compliance to federal and state policies and procedures and collaborated with the Will County auditor’s office, finance department and treasurer’s office, according to the health department.

Bergin said in the release she excited to helping lead the organization and that she works with “an excellent team of individuals who are committed to improving the health of the residents of Will County.

“Over my many years of service at the Health Department I’ve seen many changes as we evolve to address the needs of our community,” she said. “I’m proud to be a part of this agency and of the work we do. I look forward to future possibilities and all that we can accomplish.”