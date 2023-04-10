Marine veteran opens PuroClean franchise in Romeoville

Stephen Sherwood, a Marine veteran and former insurance manager, has taken his background in homeowner claims, and property restoration to bring restoration and remediation needs to homeowners and home and business owners.

Sherwood recently opened PuroClean of Romeoville which brings “24/7 water damage, fire and smoke restoration, mold and biohazard removal services” to Romeoville, Bolingbrook and Lockport areas, according to a news release from PuroClean.

PuroClean has nearly 425 locations in the U.S. and Canada, the release said. PuroClean provides 24-hour property emergency restoration services, the PuroClean website said.

Sherwood earned a bachelor’s degree in art and visual technologies from George Mason University and served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of sergeant, the release said.

Stephen Sherwood, Marine veteran and former insurance manager, recently opened PuroClean of Romeoville. (Photo courtesy of PuroClean)

During this time, Sherwood led platoons stationed at 8th and I, which provided burial services at Arlington National Cemetery and marched at events at the White House and Pentagon, the release said.

Sherwood also served as a military police officer following the 9/11 attacks, the release said. He has worked in the insurance industry for 12 years, first as an adjuster for homeowner claims, then for business claims and finally for large loss claims, the release said.

He’s also worked in restoration, and remediation and in the information technology industry in business development, the release said.

For more information about PuroClean of Romeoville, call 815-905-2225, email SASherwood@PuroClean.com or visit PuroClean.com/pr-il.