Orland Park man gets 8 years in prison for 2018 Crete shooting

A four-time convicted felon was sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2018 Crete Township shooting, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announced on Friday.

Circuit Judge Amy Bertani-Tomcazk sentenced Tomas Rekasius, 31, of Orland Park to 8 years in prison for a 2018 Crete Township shooting, the Will County State’s Attorney said in a news release announcing the sentencing.

Rekasius knew the victim from prison, the Will County State’s Attorney said. He was found guilty on Sept. 21, 2022, of being an armed Habitual Criminal, a Class X felony, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony, the Will County State’s Attorney said.

Bertani-Tomcazk presided over the bench trial, the Will County State’s Attorney said.

Rekasius pulled up into the victim’s driveway in a minivan with his girlfriend in the passenger seat, while the victim was pulling a vehicle into his garage, the Will County State’s Attorney said.

The victim, who had been working on Rekasius’s Subaru Outback, which was in the driveway, walked to the vehicle to speak Rekasius about needing additional parts, Will County State’s Attorney said.

Rekasius became upset and pointed a semiautomatic pistol at the victim, Will County State’s Attorney said. The victim put his hands up and told Rekasius that his child was present, the Will County State’s Attorney said.

Still pointing the pistol at the victim, Rekasius backed out of the driveway and began to drive, Will County State’s Attorney said. When the victim stepped into the street, Rekasius stopped the minivan, got out and then fired a shot in the victim’s direction, Will County State’s Attorney said. Rekasius then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene, Will County State’s Attorney said.

During the time Rekasius committed the offenses in this case, he was out on bond in Cook County for another case: Aggravated Battery/Strangulation, for which he is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for Aggravated Battery/Strangulation, Will County State’s Attorney said.

“We are fortunate that no one was injured when Rekasius fired shots from his weapon, but his conduct demonstrates that he is a dangerous and volatile loose cannon who needs to be behind bars.’ — Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow

Rekasius will not receive credit in this case for time served. That’s because he is still serving his sentence in the Cook County felony case, Will County State’s Attorney said.

So after Rekasius completes the Cook County sentence, he will begin his sentence in this case and he will serve it at 85%,” Will County State’s Attorney said. Rekasius will serve three years of mandatory supervised release, Will County State’s Attorney said.

Rekasius was also previously convicted in Champaign County for the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances. Will County State’s Attorney said.

In addition, Rekasius has a prior felony conviction for possession of controlled substances while on probation for another felony drug-related offense, Will County State’s Attorney said.

“Rekasius is already a violent career criminal at the age of 31. Given his history of repeatedly breaking the law without compunction, it is no surprise that he committed further felonies here in Will County while out on bond,” Glasgow said in the news release. “We are fortunate that no one was injured when Rekasius fired shots from his weapon, but his conduct demonstrates that he is a dangerous and volatile loose cannon who needs to be behind bars. The law-abiding citizens of Will County have an absolute right to be protected from indiscriminately violent offenders like Tomas Rekasius.”

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Christine Vukmir and Chelsea Selvey, Victim Witness Advocate Danette Pasdertz, and Assistant Kendall Ziech for their hard work in this case, Will County State’s Attorney said.