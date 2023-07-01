Bolingbrook police, FBI, investigate bank robbery

The FBI is investigating a Saturday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook bank.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Bolingbrook Police and FBI responded to a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank at 710 S. Weber, Bolingbrook., according to Bolingbrook Police.

The suspected robbers are described as Black, tall and have a thin build, Bolingbrook Police said. The suspects wore black clothes and black ski masks, Bolingbrook Police said.

Handguns were shown but no injuries were reported, Bolingbrook Police said.

To report any tips, even anonymously, visit tips.fbi.gov or call 412-421-6700.

The FBI will post additional information at bankrobbers.FBI.gov when information is available for release, Bolingbrook Police said.