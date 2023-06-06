Man shot in the head in Joliet’s East Side

A 20-year-old man died after he was shot in the head on Tuesday morning in Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Benton Street at 10:18 a.m. for the shooting and found a 20-year-old in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Officers on scene provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived and the wounded man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, police said.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the police department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestopersofwillcounty.org.