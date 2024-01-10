Latin fusion restaurant opening in Plainfield

Altiro Latin Fusion restaurant plans to open a new location in the former Glory Days American grill and bar location along Des Plaines Street in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A new restaurant is coming to the now closed Glory Days Bar and Grill space in Plainfield.

The family-owned Altiro Latin Fusion should open sometime in February, John F. Argoudelis, Plainfield mayor, said.

Altiro Latin Fusion also has locations in Aurora, Geneva and Wheaton. Argoudelis said he attended the grand opening for the Wheaton location two years ago.

“It’s going to be a great addition to Plainfield.” — John F. Argoudelis, Plainfield mayor

Altiro Latin Fusion in Geneva (Shaw Local News Network)

“I met the owner Roberto [Avila} and said, ‘You need to come to Plainfield,’” Argoudelis said, adding he was very excited to learn Altiro Latin Fusion was indeed coming to Plainfield. “It’s higher end Latin fusion but its heavily Mexican higher end cocktails and food.”

According to the Altiro Latin Fusion website, the men is “a tapas-style inspired Latin fusion cuisine of classic dishes with infused new flavors from Spain, Mexico and South America.”

Tapas are small plates of food, which are typically eaten in just several bites.

Soup from Altiro Latin Fusion in Geneva. (Shaw Local News Network)

Menu items used locally sourced ingredients, hormone-free meat, and agave-based nectars, and all fresh fruits and vegetables are delivered to the restaurant daily, according to the website.

Altiro Latin Fusion owner and executive chef Roberto Avila is a former professional soccer player on Mexican teams and a former “real estate guru in Mexico, according to the website.

Roberto Avila is the owner and executive chef of Altiro Latin Fusion in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Robert Avila’s wife Erika Villanueva serves as the interior designer and special events coordinator at Altiro’s restaurants, according to the website.

“It’s going to be a great addition to Plainfield,” Argoudelis said.

For more information, visit altirolatinfusion.com.