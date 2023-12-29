Bolingbrook police seek suspect in Best Buy armed robbery

Anyone with information about an armed robbery at the Best Buy, 315 N. Weber Road, on Thursday is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. (Capitol News Illinois)

Bolingbrook — Bolingbrook Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed the Best Buy store at 315 N. Weber Road Thursday.

Police were called to the store immediately after an armed robbery occurred. According to a police statement, the offender approached the register with several items then pointed a handgun at the cashier and left the store with the merchandise.

The suspect has been described as a Black man, about six feet tall, wearing all black clothing and a face mask, according to the release. The man fled the scene in a black sedan without licenses plates, according to the release.

No one was injured in the incident and police are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to leave an anonymous tip with Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers. Tips which lead to an arrest may result in a reward.