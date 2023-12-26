Will County 100+ Women Who Care raise funds for Big Run Wolf Ranch

Theresa Konrath, Rainah Runty, and albino skunk Casper meet with 100+ Women members Jane Passaglia, Maribeth Carlson, and Cherie McWherter to receive the organization's 'big check.' (Provided by Maribeth )

Lockport — Big Run Wolf Ranch received an early Christmas gift this year from 100+ Women Who Care Will County, which chose the organization as the recipient for its latest donation.

Members of 100+ Women Who Care met with Big Run Wolf Ranch manager Rainah Runty and office manager Theresa Konrath on Dec. 16 to present them with the organization’s “big check” for $4,500, according to a news release from the women’s organization.

The funds were contributed by 100+ Women Who Care members with assistance from the Richard M. Schulze Foundation, which provides a 50% match for all donations made by the group, according to the release.

Big Run Wolf Ranch is a federally licensed nonprofit education and conservation facility in Lockport, 14857 Farrell Road, which specializes in North American animals.

“Big Run will always be a special place to me, as it is not only where I get to work with beautiful animals, but it is where I grew up,” Runty said. “Being able to keep Big Run operating is something I am very proud of, and my main goal is to improve upon what my father started.”

The ranch hosts 19 animals, including seven wolves, a black bear, two coyotes and a highly endangered Siberian tiger.

Most of the animals at the ranch are rescues who were abandoned, surrendered or confiscated, or they have injuries that would make them unable to live in the wild, meaning Big Run saved them from euthanasia.

100+ Women Who Care’s donation will go toward the construction of a new outdoor exercise enclosure for the animals that will allow them a larger area to run, according to the release.

“It’s a great, very local organization,” 100+ Women Who Care Will County founding member Maribeth Carlson said. “We like to focus on local charities in need rather than larger, national groups who can get government grants and more attention. Big Run is a very family-oriented group and a great place to visit.”

Four times each year, 100+ Women Who Care meets and nominates charities to aid with donations. At each meeting, three charities are nominated by members and, after a vote, one is chosen.

Each member then donates $100.

Big Run Wolf Ranch was nominated by member Jane Passaglia, who said the group was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it cut down their books for school and library lectures.

100+ Women Who Cares’ next one-hour meeting will take place Feb. 13 at Coom’s Corner in Lockport. Nonmembers who are looking to donate to a local charitable cause are welcome. All the nominees must be registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits and serve Will County communities.

“It’s one hour of your time, four times a year,” Carlson said. “It’s a simple opportunity to give back.”