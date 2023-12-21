Lockport considers townhomes, apartments at 159th and I-355

Lockport — The Lockport Planning and Zoning Committee has recommended rezoning the partially vacant Lockport Square development – once intended to house big-box stores and a Marcus Theater – for residential use.

The property, located at 159th Street and Interstate 355, in 2007 was zoned for large commercial spaces, including potentially Home Depot and Target; however, the development stalled because of the 2008 recession.

City Manager Ben Benson said the land was acquired by developer Jancko in 2013.

“They’ve had some success filling the smaller out-lots,” Benson said. “They’ve gotten Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Panera and some others in there, and they’ve got the Holiday Inn Express, and Bettenhausen Jeep is opening in spring, but there has not been much interest in the big-box store lots.”

Benson said that Marcus Theaters had been in talks to take over part of the space before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that deal has since fallen through because of the difficulties facing movie theaters in recent years.

The new plan would rezone the majority of the remaining 30 acres of property to allow for the construction of townhomes and apartments in addition to a second hotel and some small commercial spaces, including a parcel intended for a family restaurant.

If approved, the developer would like to build 116 townhomes and 310 apartments, as well as an extended-stay hotel and commercial spaces.

The apartments would be built in two four-story buildings comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom units and include on-site amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, lawn area and dog park.

The three-story townhome units will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes, and the development will have multiple green space “pocket parks” and a dog park.

Overall, the new zoning will provide significantly more green space than the original plan and would bring $200 million in investment to Lockport.

Benson described the plan as “pretty preliminary” and said that, if approved by the City Council during its Jan. 17 meeting, it likely still would be a year before construction could start.

There were no significant questions or concerns raised by the Planning and Zoning Committee about the proposal, and the developer already is in talks with Home2 Suites by Hilton to take on the second hotel space, Benson said.

Although it would be down the street from the Holiday Inn Express, Benson said, there is “demand” for hotel space for business travelers because of Lockport’s continued industrial expansion. Additionally, there are not many hotel options near Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, which is within 10 minutes from that location, he said..

The proposal will be presented to the council in January.