Loughran Cappel’s office hosts holiday cards for seniors project

The office for Illinois Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, shown here in 2022, is collecting homemade and store bought holiday cards to be distributed to local senior citizens. (Gary Duncan)

Crest Hill — State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel is hosting a holiday card drive for residents of long-term care facilities in the 49th District.

“During the holiday season, it’s important to give back and spread joy throughout our community,” Loughran Cappel said in a news release announcing the program. “Let’s get in the holiday spirit by writing a kind note that will make someone’s day.”

Loughran Cappel’s office is collecting homemade and store-bought cards for local seniors and encourages donors to write kind notes for the recipients inside.

The cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Shorewood Democrat’s Crest Hill district office, 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D, Crest Hill, IL 60403.

The senator suggested that the card drive would be a good holiday project for schools to get involved with and urged teachers to have their students participate in the event.

“I encourage teachers and students to help us make the seniors in our community feel the appreciation they deserve,” she said.

Loughran Cappel’s office also is serving as a drop location for Toys for Tots, the annual holiday gift drive organized by the U.S. Marines.

“We often take for granted our ability to give and receive gifts during the holidays, but the reality is hundreds of children in our community go without them each year,” Loughran Cappel said in an online statement. “This season, let’s not only think about our own families but the families around us, too. Help us out by donating toys to the kids who need it most.”

Both programs are taking donations until Dec. 15, when the gifts and cards will be taken to their respective destinations.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the district office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.