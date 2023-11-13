Lockport High School announces Wednesday start for freshmen at Lincoln-Way North building

Lockport — The Lockport Township High School District 205 administration has released more information about plans to have freshman students attend classes at the Lincoln-Way North building while repairs are made to Central Campus.

According to an announcement Friday, freshmen will continue online learning Monday, Nov. 13, as they have since a third-floor classroom ceiling collapsed Nov. 2, and will begin in-person instruction Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Lincoln-Way North. There will be no classes for freshmen Tuesday, Nov. 14, as Central Campus teachers will spend that day moving into their temporary Lincoln-Way classrooms and making preparations to resume in-person classes.

The district shared a video on its website and Facebook page showing the interior of the Lincoln-Way building, which was closed in 2016. In the video, workers and equipment can be seen preparing the building for reopening after the Lincoln-Way District 210 board of education approved a resolution allowing the districts to reach an agreement to rent the space. District 205 will pay for the costs to reopen the building and for the operational expenses during the Central students’ use of the building.

Although the total cost of the rental has not been announced, the districts have agreed to rent the facility for three months, with the option to extend the agreement on a monthly basis as needed. The official agreement will be presented to the LTHS board at its Nov. 20 meeting.

District 205 also posted a time-lapse video of the bus route students will take to Lincoln-Way North. Students will continue to board their buses as they did to attend classes at Central and will be shuttled from Central Campus to Lincoln-Way North, where they will start the day slightly later and end slightly earlier than usual.

Students from Lockport Academy and the Career and Community Connections program will continue to report to the Lockport Township building on Farrell Road for in-person classes.

Parents were advised that cold lunches will be prepared at the Central Campus kitchen for students on the free and reduced lunch program and taken to Lincoln-Way North. Other students should bring their lunches at this time.

The district extended thanks to Lincoln-Way District 210 and the neighboring school districts that have helped bring the alternate campus plan a reality on short notice and promised to continue updating the community of new developments and progress at Central Campus.