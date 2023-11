State Representative Larry Walsh Jr. speaks at a special Flag Day ceremony in Bicentennial Park on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

State Representative Larry Walsh Jr. and other local officials will honor local veterans at Walsh’s annual Veterans Day breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Stone City VFW, 124 Stone City Drive in Joliet.

The event is free for all veterans and their families. Walsh will be joined by state representatives Natalie Manley, Dagmara Avelar and State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel.