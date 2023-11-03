Getting married? Renaissance Center in Joliet hosts Bridal Expo Sunday

A bridal expo scheduled for Sunday in Joliet has built in an extra layer of fun.

Take one of the little “diamonds” at the event and bring it in to David Nelson Exquisite Jewelry in Joliet to see if the diamond you chose is an actual diamond, said Susie Stockwell, wedding planner and coordinator of the bridal expo.

“I’ve been doing these events for years, and sometimes people do win an actual diamond,” Stockwell said.

Admission is free to the 2023 Renaissance Center Bridal Expo. But attendees must register through Eventbrite, Stockwell said.

“Some really nice vendors will be there that can discuss the wedding and help you plan it,” Stockwell said.

It does help to attend a bridal show so you can see firsthand what centerpieces look like, what hair and makeup look like, so you can get ideas of what you want for your wedding.” — Susie Stockwell, wedding planner

Vendors will include florists, printing services, photographers, jewelers, formalwear, bridal gowns, hair salons, limousine services, hotels, DJ services, orchestras and bands – really, just about any service people who are planning their weddings might need, Stockwell said.

“First Secure Community Bank will be talking about finances when you get married and what they can do to help you,” Stockwell said.

Stockwell said attendees also will learn some tips to make the wedding run smoothly, such as why couples should hire two wedding photographers instead of one.

The wedding expo vendors, since they work in the wedding industry, also can explain their processes and “what makes them unique for your wedding,” Stockwell said.

Attendees also can pick up pamphlets with tips to consider when planning a wedding and information about why a wedding planner is an invaluable service to couples, Stockwell said.

“Wedding planners help keep everything on track,” Stockwell said. “They take apart all of the confusion. Brides don’t know all the steps they should be taking. Also, the wedding planner keeps track on the day of the event to make sure everything goes smoothly, that nothing is forgotten or left behind.”

One of two lion sculptures that sit at the front stairwell to the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

IF YOU GO

WHAT: 2023 Renaissance Center Bridal Expo

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

TICKETS: Admission is free, but registration is required. Register at eventbrite.com.

INFORMATION: Call 779-939-3280.

• Essence Weddings

• Portillo’s

• Tone Productions DJ Service

• Satin Chair Event Decor & Rental

• CUT 158 Chophouse/Juliets Tavern

• DMT insurance

• Renaissance Center Banquets

• David Nelson Exquisite Jewelry

• Isabelli Musical Services

• Rolling Smokes LLC Cigar Lounge

• Joliet Area Historical Museum

• An English Garden Flowers and Gifts

• Picture Perfect 219

• Sticky Stix Cotton Candy

• City BBQ Restaurant

• Windy City Limousine Service

• Four 12 Photography

• Jeni Tjelle – Mary Kay

• Post Hospitality Group

• Salon David Anthony Hair Salon

• Creative Cakes

• Kosacks Black Tie

• First Secure Community Bank

• Chiro One Wellness Center

• Bella Bridal Beauty

• Chicago Bliss Weddings

• Esthetics by Immediate Care

• Town Center Realty

• Mrs. Dee Unique and Exquisite Ideas

• Kitchen Traditions Bridal Registry

• Regal Resin Design

• Minute Man Press Joliet

• JM Jewelers

• At Your Request Entertainment

• Stella Mae & Co.

• Custom Grazing Tables by JC

• Savii Formalwear

• Alterations and Designs