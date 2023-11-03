Joliet group says numbers still high for pets needing homes

Cassidy, a 2-year-old terrier mix and mother of eight puppies, shares a moment with Rhonda Gentile-Colon, director of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Hopeful Tails will host a 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday. The community is invited. (Denise Unland)

A Joliet animal rescue is hoping the community supports its 10th anniversary Saturday.

That’s because Rhonda Gentile-Colon, a founder and director of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue of Joliet, is worried the rescue might not see an 11th.

The need for animal rescue not only isn’t going away, it’s higher than it’s ever been.

“To me, it’s a petdemic,” Gentile-Colon said. “So how do we create a solution?”

Gentile-Colon said Hopeful Tails was founded by volunteers with animal rescue experience. The volunteers met Oct. 13, 2013, and officially became a foster-based rescue Nov. 26, 2013.

Hopeful Tails moved to its first location on Republic Street in 2014 and to its current location in 2015. To date, Hopeful Tails has rescued more than 7,000 dogs and housed an average of 100 at a time, Gentile-Colon said.

But some of that success is changing.

“We’re only holding 48 dogs right now,” Gentle-Colon said. “We had to pull way back.”

The causes of the petdemic are multi-faceted, she feels.

Why animal rescues are overwhelmed

Gentile-Colon said the current petdemicstems from insufficient funding for spay and neuter programs, which leads to more animals needing homes.

More rescues also are relocating animals from warmer states, where mating times are extended and resources are slimmer, Gentile-Colon said.

The cost for “vetting” the animals – spay, neuter, vaccinations – is higher, so rescue adoption fees are higher, she said.

Of course, the current challenge is getting those veterinary appointments, since the U.S. is experiencing a veterinarian shortage. Mars Veterinary Health found in a 2022 study that the shortage could be 15,000 by 2030.

Many rescues are also lean on staffing, Gentile-Colon said.

“It’s tough job,” she said in regards to working for a rescue. “It’s an extremely demanding job for a low amount of pay.”

At the same time, inflation is causing people to throttle back their spending. Pets become a “luxury item” people can’t afford to add to their household, she said, especially since the cost of pet products also is rising.

“With more than 20 million pets living in poverty – a number three times greater than the number of pets entering shelters every year – this is a long overlooked national crisis, according to the Humane Society of the United States in a news release May 3.

“People are often forced to choose between meeting their own needs and the needs of their pets, and too often they completely lack access to veterinary care, pet inclusive housing, and other vital pet resources like food and supplies. No family should ever be in this position,” according to the Humane Society release.

But the hard truth is that only so many people are willing or able to adopt, Gentile-Colon said. So while more animals are being rescued, fewer people are able to give them homes, she said.

“Our adoptions are down 65%,” Gentile-Colon said. “We are so month-to-month right now.”

And that’s on top of owners who can’t keep their pets for myriad reasons, she said. This includes everything from job loss, foreclosure, illness and even death.

“People are either dumping their animals or not keeping their animals for the whole duration of their lives,” Gentile-Colon said. “They’re expecting rescues, pounds and other places like animal control to compensate for what they can’t continue to do.”

Gentile-Colon said she receives 20 to 30 emails a day from people asking if they could surrender their pets to Hopeful Tails. The answer is always, “No,” she said.

“I feel bad telling them no. But what are we going to do?” Gentile Colon said. “I have eight puppies born in the rescue, four months old, and still not adopted yet. I have some amazing adult dogs that have been here for eight months. There’s nothing wrong with them. They’re great dogs.”

Gentile-Colon said Hopeful Tails is struggling so much that she “almost feels bad holding this 10-year-anniversary.”

“But everyone reminds me that it’s such an accomplishment to be in the community,” Gentile-Colon said. “We’ve rolled out so many programs and helped out with some many programs. We are proud of that.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4

WHERE: Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, 2303 Oak Leaf St in Joliet.

ETC: Food and drinks (donated by local businesses), raffles, alumni photo contest, seasonal pet swag for sale, dog/puppy open viewing/adoptions (with discounted adoption fees). training and enrichment sessions, digital photo booth.

INFORMATION: Call 779-206-2132 or visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.