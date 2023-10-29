Spooktacular attracted 1,000s to downtown Plainfield on Saturday

Thousands made their way to downtown Plainfield for the annual Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce made it their business on Saturday to spread Halloween cheer throughout downtown Plainfield.

Spooktacular is free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating at participating businesses along with coloring sheets, crafts, kids games, a haunted house, haunted word games, a photo booth and pumpkins.

Some businesses and restaurants offered discounts and specials on their products.

Aimee Evans, owner of the Village Flower Shop in Plainfield, said the event has grown and taken shape over the years.

“I’ve been here 23 years and we’ve always had trick-or-treating.”

Evans used to buy 900 pieces of candy in those early years. Now she buys 1,600.

“I think we have 12 left,” Evans said Saturday afternoon.

Evans also offered special “booquets” for sale that she said were “a hit” with customers. The floral arrangements were in Halloween shades purples, greens, oranges, and white.

“They had a little witch hat in it,” Evans said. “And they were wrapped in either black and green tissues or black and orange.”

Jennifer Joho, owner of J.Joho Boutique in Plainfield said she bought about 1,400 treats, but “always overbuys.” Teens dressed in “cute” “Monsters Inc.” costumes distribute the candy to the trick-or-treaters.

For adults, Joho offered 20% off all items in the store, an offer she said is extended through Halloween.

“It’s hard to go shopping when you have young ones,” Joho said. “So they can come back, and we will honor the special.”

Jennifer Smith, youth service librarian at the Plainfield Public Library, said participants could play nine carnival-type games in the parking lot. They could also enjoy a scavenger hunt, a photo booth and a small maze.

Smith said trick-or-treaters could choose between small toys or candy and had no idea “how many pounds of candy we gave away.”

But staff had a great time, too.

“A lot of us dressed up,” Evans said. “I was a witch.”

Jamie Littell, owner of Moe Joe’s in Plainfield, said she ran out of the 2,000 large, full-sized candy bars she’d ordered and had to run out for more.

“So there must have been at least 2,000 kids here, not to mention all the adults,” Little said. “The streets were full. It was really fun.”

Little said Moe Joe’s and nine other Plainfield restaurants planned to donate a portion of their Spooktacular proceeds to the family of Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, who was fatally stabbed Oct. 14.

Little said she hopes the money will help Wadea’s mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, “start rebuilding her life.”

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through,” Little said.

Little said it’s important “to do a little bit of good in the world” and thought Spooktacular, which is aimed at families, was a good opportunity for that. She hopes good actions will always drown out the negative in the world.

“I hope the humane and loving side of people winds up being louder,” Little said.