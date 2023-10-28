Here’s Halloween trick-or-treating times in Will County

Several costume-clad children trick-or-treat wait outside a Joliet home. Although trunk-and-treat events are popular, most municipalities still set regular trick-or-treat hours. (Photo by Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com) (Eric Ginnard)

Use this guide for trick-or-treating times in Will County.

For additional Halloween fun, the city of Joliet has an online map for the Halloween and seasonal décor of Joliet residents. The map is live until Nov. 1.

Visit joliet.gov/our-city/residents/halloween.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Channahon: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Crest Hill: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Frankfort: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Homer Glen: Not yet announced. Visit homerglenil.org/2664/Fall-Activities.

Joliet: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Lockport: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Mokena: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

New Lenox: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Plainfield: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Romeoville: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Shorewood: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

How to stay safe when trick-or-treating

The village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Police Department offer the following safety guidelines:

• Have a clear field of vision.

• Wear light colors or put reflective tape on costumes.

• Be careful when crossing streets, and check both directions for cars.

• Do not enter any homes.

• Respect others and their property.

• Check all treats in a well-lit area after returning home.

• Only eat unopened candy that is in the original packaging.