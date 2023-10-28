No serious injuries in Joliet house fire

No one was seriously injured in a house fire early Saturday morning at 216 3rd Ave. in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

No one was seriously injured in a house fire early Saturday on Joliet’s East side.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at 4:53 a.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire at 216 Third Ave., according to a news release from the department. The first units arrived four minutes after the call.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the two-story, wood-framed home. There were flames on the first and second floors and in the attic, according to the release.

No one was seriously injured in a house fire early Saturday at 216 Third Ave. in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

Firefighters determined no one was inside the house and gave medical assistance to two people who had escaped, according to the release.

One resident had minor injuries and was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital with minor injuries, according to the release. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines “to attack the fire and protect nearby [exposed] structures” and had the fire under control by 6:05 a.m., according to the release.

No one was seriously injured in a house fire early Saturday morning at 216 3rd Ave. in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

Fire crews from stations 1, 3, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and the fire is under investigation, according to the release.