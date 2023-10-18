What’s cooking at Will County’s ‘Men Who Cook’ fundraiser?

Will County’s 13th “Men Who Cook” fundraiser is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Joliet Junior College Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center. Thirty professional and amateur cooks will prepare 500 small portions of their specialties offsite at this all-you-can-eat event. (Photo provided by Will County State's Attorney's Office)

Will County’s 13th “Men Who Cook” fundraiser is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Joliet Junior College Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center.

Thirty professional and amateur cooks will prepare 500 small portions of their specialties off-site at this all-you-can-eat event.

Sample 2 ounces of food at a time from any of the four amateur cook categories – appetizer, side dish, entrée and dessert – as well as dishes from the professional chef category. Be sure to vote for your favorite.

All proceeds from “Men Who Cook” benefit the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, established in 1995 by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow’s office.

What’s on the menu – and who’s preparing it?

• Jeffery Kowalczyk, Mokena Miracles: brisket.

• Mark V. Revis, Will County Board District 8 (Plainfield): meatballs.

• Mike Rittof, First Secure Community Bank: monster mashed potatoes.

• Michael Stephans, Silver Cross Hospital: marinated grilled pork tenderloin slider served with tropical slaw and three sauces – firecracker, Jamaican jerk and honey mustard.

• Alan Laveille, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino Tarrant’s office: mini pumpkin treat.

• Patrick Schumacher, Joliet Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #58: elotes (Mexican corn in a cup).

• Jason Loutha, Mokena Police Department: short rib gnocchi.

• Stephano Bozic, Mokena Police Department: smoked brisket chili.

• Tom Hannon, Will County Sheriff’s Office: Wester Bites II.

• Paul Retzke, Shorewood: mini gyro.

• Darren Callahan: What’s Your Flavor Dining and Catering: Cally’s peach cobbler.

• Joel Steen, Crest Hill Police Department: double chocolate zucchini bread.

• Scott Gryder, Gabby Shanahan for Illinois 97th District state representative: Team Shanahan tiramisu.

• Dan Pohrte: brisket slider.

• Tony Garcia, MorningStar Mission: fresh garlic and cheddar mashed potatoes.

• Michael Ryan, Fraternal Order of Police Romeoville Lodge 15: arroz con leche (Mexican rice pudding).

• Jason Mitchem, Bolingbrook Police Department: smoked pulled pork sandwich.

• Tom Ruff, Will County Regional Office of Education: Italian sausage and peppers.

• John Arizzi, Lockport Police Department: neyhart initiator.

• Brian Benton, Mokena Police Department: pozole verde.

• Raymond Boutte Jr., Citgo Lemont Refinery: chicken and sausage gumbo and cashew caramel shortbread bars.

• Michael Gleason, Will County Sheriff Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #94: porcupine meatballs.

• Bernie Avila, Distinct Visual Solutions: 3 Amigos Mexican Corn in a Cup.

• Mike Givens: jerk chicken.

• A’Donius McAllister: cheesecake in a cup.

• Zach Bayless, Plainfield Police Department: chicken tater tot casserole.

• Peter Wilkes, Will County State’s Attorney’s Office: Little Big Mac Sammies.

• Andrew Dowding: DEM BUNS DOUGH.

• Dwayne Boutte: red beans and rice.

Rick Jerding of West End Tool & Die and Jeff Wold of the Manhattan Police Department also are participating.

Men Who Cook will feature a split-the-pot fundraiser, gift basket raffle, cash bar (wine, beer, spirits, pop and water), kids activities and music by the JIB Brothers Band.

Tickets are $40 each, $75 per couple or $10 for those ages 6 to 12. Kids age 5 and younger are free.

The JJC Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center is located at 17840 W. Laraway Road in Joliet.

Buy tickets at menwhocook.info.