Joliet’s Bicentennial theater seeks playwrights and poets for festival

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet is seeking entries for its Emerging Playwrights and Poets Festival. Playwrights Sarah Bailey (left) and Phoebe Carmine (right) post for a photo during the 2019 festival. (Photo provided by Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet is seeking entries for its Emerging Playwrights and Poets Festival.

The festival will be held Jan. 19 and Jan. 24, 2024.

The submission deadline is Oct. 15.

Local playwrights may submit original, one-act plays to be formed on the Bicentennial Park indoor theater stage during the festival, according to a news release from Bicentennial Park announcing the event. Plays should be 10 to 30 minutes long, Bicentennial Park said.

Spoken word poets may submit their poetry, which they will read during the festival, Bicentennial Park said.

If selected, playwrights are responsible for all aspects of producing their plays, Bicentennial Park said. This includes adjusting scripts for stage, minimal use of props and sets, and selecting actors and scheduling their rehearsals on your own time and location, Bicentennial Park said.

Bicentennial Park will give each entry a night to rehearse on stage before the festival, Bicentennial Park said. Spoken word poets may also rehearse once on the park stage, if they wish, Bicentennial Park said.

Each playwright will receive a $100 stipend, Bicentennial Park said. Each poet will receive a $25 stipend, Bicentennial Park said.

All entries must be emailed and include first and last name, cell phone and preferred email. Handwritten copies and videos will not be accepted, Bicentennial Park said. A panel will review all entries, Bicentennial Park said.

Email scripts and poems to Lori Carmine, park manager at lcarmine@joliet.gov.